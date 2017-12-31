NJPW Announces Announces Sell Out Of Wrestle Kingdom 12 Fan Festa

NJPW issued the following:

Advance tickets have sold out for January 3rd’s WRESTLE KINGDOM 12 Fan Festa! Please be aware that same-day tickets will not be available.



Participating fans can look forward to a special WRESTLE KINGDOM 12 press conference and events! To celebrate the New Year and the big match at the Tokyo Dome, we’ll have plenty of signing events, merchandise available for sale, and more! An entry ticket is required for all events and for access to the merchandise area.



Fans who can’t make it in-person can still watch the press conference and other special events on NJPW World live! https://njpwworld.com/