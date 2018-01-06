NJPW Announces Event Schedule For This Year

NJPW issued the following:

At Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4, huge announcements were made about the live lineup for New Japan in 2018.



The big event for our American fans will be Strong Style Evolved, coming from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach March 25th. The event was announced back in November, and we’re getting ready to reveal some big news about the show, so stay tuned to njpw1972.com .



It’ll be a busy April, as Sakura Genesis starts the month in Ryogoku on April 1. Then, on April 29, New Japan returns after a two year absence to Kumamoto for Hi no Kuni 2018.



On May 3 and 4, we’ll be in Fukuoka for two nights at the Fukuoka International Center and Wrestling Dontaku. Then, May 18 sees Best of the Super Juniors kick off, before the critical mid way point of the year; June 9 and Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall.



Then, it’s the biggest tournament in wrestling. In a first, G1 Climax 28 will kick off with two days on July 14 and 15 in the historic Ota Gymnasium, before heading to Hokkaido July 16, and then all over Japan.



Yet it’s where that tournament will end that’s most exciting. For the first time in G1 history, and with the first New Japan presence for over 15 years, the G1 will reach its Climax in the iconic Budokan Hall!



Check out the dates and venues below, and stay tuned for more news and ticket information!







2018 Big Event Schedule







～THE NEW BEGINNING IN SAPPORO～



January 27 (Sat), January 28 (Sun)



Hokkaido • Hokkaido Kita Yell







～THE NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA～



February 10 (Sat)



Osaka • Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium







～NJPW 46th ANNIVERSARY～



March 6 (Tue)



Tokyo • Ota Gymnasium







～NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL 2018～



March 21 (Wed)



Niigata • Aore Nagaoka







～STRONG STYLE EVOLVED～



March 25 (Sun)



Los Angeles • Walter Pyramid







～SAKURA GENESIS 2018～



April 1 (Sun)



Tokyo • Ryogoku Sumo Hall







～WRESTLING HI NO KUNI 2018～



April 29 (Sun)



Kumamoto • Kumamoto Gran Messe







～WRESTLING DONTAKU 2018～



May 3 (Thu), May 4 (Fri)



Fukuoka • Fukuoka International Convention Center







～BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS 2018～



May 18 (Fri)~







～DOMINION IN OSAKA JO HALL～



June 9 (Sat)



Osaka • Osaka Jo Hall







～KIZUNA ROAD TOUR～



June 15 (Fri)~







～G1 CLIMAX 28～



July 14 (Sat), July 15 (Sun)



Tokyo • Ota Gymnasium







July 16 (Mon)



Hokkaido • Hokkaido Kita Yell







August 10 (Fri), August 11 (Sat), August 12 (Sun)



Tokyo • Budokan Hall



※New Japan’s first appearance in the Budokan since June 2003