NJPW Announces Lineup For Wrestle Kingdom 12 Fan Festa

NJPW issued the following:

Are you looking to pick up the newest NJPW merchandise at Fan Festa 2018 on January 3 in Differ Ariake? If you do, you’ll be allowed to join in a huge autograph signing session! Top of the bill of attendees will be none other than Katsuyori Shibata, who, still recovering from injuries sustained in the spring, personally requested this chance to meet the public.

Signing schedule:

12:10~12:50 Kota Ibushi

12:20~1:00 Katsuyori Shibata

1:30~2:10 SHO & YOH

1:45~2:30 Cody

3:00~3:40 Hirooki Goto

3:15~4:00 Ryusuke Taguchi

– In the event of injury or otherwise unforeseen circumstances, lineup is subject to change.

– Autographs only available with specific merchandise purchases. Look for an announcement on njpw1972.com when the merchandise lineup is decided.

Terms and conditions

– Autograph signing is only available to attendees who purchase the relevant wrestler’s merchandise.

– Be aware that only purchased merchandise can be signed. Please do not bring other merchandise, autograph books etc. for signing. Also, in the interests of time, photographs with wrestlers are not possible.

– Autographs will not be personalized.

– Merchandise stock is limited and first come, first served.

– Lineup subject to change.

– Check with event staff and listen to public announcements at the venue for detailed information about start times.

– When you buy merchandise for the signing session, you will be assigned an ‘autograph signing ticket’ which will grant entry to the signing.

– One ticket per merchandise item.