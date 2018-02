NJPW issued the following:

The NJPW LA Dojo opens this March! If you have what it takes, step up and prove it!!

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is opening a new training dojo in March 2018!

Learn Japanese wrestling techniques from professional wrestlers for a one-of-a-kind experience in Los Angeles, CA!

Bring your ambition and take on the best!! Check out more details at https://www.njpw1972.com/njpwdojo/