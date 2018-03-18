NJPW Announces Pre-Show For Their Strong Style Evolved Event

NJPW issued the following:

On March 24, 2018, the day before NJPW’s show STRONG STYLE EVOLVED, there will be a special limited event, STRONG STYLE SATURDAY!



The event will be held inside the brand-new NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles, CA!



Event includes autograph sessions, IWGP US Heavyweight Title Match signing, Dojo Grand Opening press conference, merchandise and special matches.



“STRONG STYLE SATURDAY” Event Details



Date/Time: March 24, 2018 (Sat) 12:00pm – 6:00pm



Location: NJPW LA Dojo 20821 Annalee Ave., Carson, CA 90746



Admission: $30



Tickets on Sale: March 9, 2018 (Fri) 10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST



*Ticket https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strong-style-saturday-sse-pre-show-event-at-the-njpw-dojo-tickets-43910756254