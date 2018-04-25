NJPW Announces Return To The United States This Summer

NJPW announced the following today:

This summer, New Japan returns to America, bigger than ever. On July 7, “G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO” will see the stars of NJPW rock the legendary Cow Palace.



After wildly successful events in Los Angeles, NJPW management sought out a bigger building for our San Francisco debut. The Cow Palace will host 10,000 strong witnessing the very best pro-wrestling on the planet. With our biggest American crowd to date on hand, and the historic legacy of this famous building to live up to, you can be sure of a card for the ages.



G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO



Saturday, July 7, 2018

Doors 15:30 Show start 17:00

Venue: Cow Palace



2600 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA 94014



TICKETS ON SALE:

Tuesday May 01, 10AM (US Pacific time)



Ticket prices:

●Arena

・Rows 1-2: $300

・Rows 3-5: $200

・Rows 6-22: $150



●BLEACHER

・Rows 1-10: $120



●BOX

・Rows 1-5: $100



● DRESS CIRCLE

・Rows 1-9: $80

・ Rows 10-16: $50



●CORNERS

・ Rows 1-16: $40



*Ticket handling fee not included in price*