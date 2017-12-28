NJPW Announces Schedule For Wrestle Kingdom Fan Fest 2018

NJPW issued the following:

New Japan’s annual Fan Festa extravaganza from Differ Ariake is mere days away, and with that in mind, the schedule has been set for the January 3 event. The afternoon looks to be a fun one for all the family. The New Japan tour bus has always been a popular fixture for kids and adult Fan Festa attendees alike, and this year, the new, revamped tour bus will be at Differ for fans to take a look around. It’s a unique chance to see how the real stars of NJPW travel from town to town.

The very best late Christmas present for the New Japan fan who thinks they have everything? A membership in the Team NJPW Fan Club! If you choose to join on January 3 at Differ, a team of friendly employees will be on hand to aid you through the entry process- among them, Tetsuya Naito?! Yes, sign up to the Fan Club at Fan Festa, and the number one contender to the IWGP Heavyweight Championship will see you off with an LIJ style fist bump!

That’s not all, as there’ll be the chance to meet and receive signatures from your favourites, and in the ring area, there’s a full program of press conferences, talk shows and announcements, and even the chance to ring in the New Year in traditional Japanese style:

Please be aware, tickets for Fan Festa 2018 are SOLD OUT. There are NO tickets available on the day, but you can watch the afternoon’s entertainment at njpwworld.com !

11:00 AM Site opens for NJPW Fan Club members (Only the outside area is available)

11:30 Site open for general attendees

12:05 PM Traditional breaking of the New Year’s mochi, with Togi Makabe, KUSHIDA and Jurina Matsui (SKE48)

12:15 NJPW video game announcement

1:00 Wrestle Kingdom 12 Open Press Conference (part 1)

2:45 Special talk show with WK12 Official Ambassador, Jurina Matsui

4:00 Wrestle Kingdom 12 Open Press Conference (part 2)

5:00 Three live matches (see card here https://www.njpw1972.com/tornament/18631?showCards=1

