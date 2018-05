New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out the following:

Mark Your Calendars! NJPW Dojo Camp dates for the rest of 2018 Announced!

So far the dojo camps have been a huge success! What are you waiting for? Come and join us!

Here are the dates for the rest of the year:

July 9-11, 2018

July 13-15, 2018

July 17-19, 2018

October 5-7, 2018

December 3-7, 2018

Don’t miss this opportunity of a lifetime!

Check out more details at:http://www.njpw1972.com/njpwdojo/