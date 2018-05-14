NJPW Hires New President – Details

By
Andrew Ravens
-

According to Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling has hired a new President, Harold Meij. He will be the first NJPW President who is not Japanese.

Bushiroad President (parent owner of NJPW) Takaaki Kidani made the decision to bring him into the promotion and replace Katsuhiko Harada. Now, Meij is scheduled to begin his duties next month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR