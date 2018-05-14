NJPW Hires New President – Details

According to Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling has hired a new President, Harold Meij. He will be the first NJPW President who is not Japanese.
Bushiroad President (parent owner of NJPW) Takaaki Kidani made the decision to bring him into the promotion and replace Katsuhiko Harada. Now, Meij is scheduled to begin his duties next month.
NJPW has a new President, and for the first time ever, he's not Japanese.
Harold Meij (54, Dutch) has lived in Japan for 30+ yrs, is English and Japanese fluent, and a fan of pro-wrestling. He left his role as CEO of Japanese toy company TOMY last year. https://t.co/sCPMXM6zj8
— Evan (@EvanDeadlySinsW) May 13, 2018