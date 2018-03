WrestleTalk announced on Monday that New Japan Pro Wrestling will present ‘Strong Style Evolved’ in the UK on June 30th at the Milton Keyes Arena in Milton Keynes, England and July 1st at Altrincham Arena in Manchester, England.

It was also noted that the promotion will partner with the UK’s Revolution Pro Wrestling on these shows. As of this writing, there are no wrestlers announced for these shows just yet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_AbtL36kQg&feature=youtu.be&t=3m1s