NJPW Officially Announces Video Game

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Wednesday that the promotion will release a video game for the first time in over a decade with the PlayStation 4 release of “Fire Pro Wrestling World.”

For those who might not know, the game was released on Steam through Early Access last year. It’s expected to be released this summer and will feature the stars of New Japan but new moves and a Young Lion story mode.

“Fire Pro Wrestling World” is the latest in the long-running Fire Pro Wrestling video game series. The 2-D sprite-based highly customizable wrestling game that dates back all the way to 1989 in Japan. The series is highly regarded for his intricate gameplay, creative community, and its accurate simulation compared to other American wrestling video game franchises.