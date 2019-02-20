NJPW Star Turns Down All Elite Wrestling Offer

In an interview with ShuPro, NJPW star Kota Ibushi revealed that he turned down an offer to join All Elite Wrestling. Here is what Ibushi said courtesy of Chris Charlton:

“I want to wrestle exclusively for New Japan. If I can, I want to be on every card, every tour,” said Ibushi. “AEW said they just want me in their ring in some form. The ideal for them was for me to move to America and be there full time. I turned them down just after Wrestle Kingdom. If I went it would be the end of my career. There wouldn’t be anywhere else to go after that. No step up, nothing left to do. That would be the last step to make, and after that things would just go down. Great money, but I want to keep developing.”

Ibushi continued, “What I realized (talking to AEW) was I really don’t care about money.”