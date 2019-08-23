NJPW Star Wants CM Punk, The Rock’s Show Ending

– NJPW star KENTA (formerly Hideo Itami in WWE) expressed interest on Twitter in having a match with CM Punk:
I want to have match
VS @CMPunk https://t.co/xBF0DBLv2P
— KENTA (@KENTAG2S) August 20, 2019
– The Rock announced on Instagram that his HBO series Ballers will be wrapping up after five seasons:
My heart 🖤 is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS. This SUNDAY on @HBO. @SevenBucksProd