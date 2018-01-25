NJPW Talent Pulled From New Beginning Tour Due To Injury

NJPW issued the following:

Satoshi Kojima will miss the upcoming THE NEW BEGINNING Tour due to a ruptured left ACL, it was decided today.

While Kojima’s situation is being monitored to best decide on treatment and rehab options, we are unable to provide a timetable for his return at this time.

Changes will be made to upcoming cards to reflect Kojima’s absence. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing his matches and appreciate your understanding. Be sure to check njpw1972.comfor updates.