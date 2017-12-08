NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Press Conference To Stream Online – Details

The following was sent to us:

ONLINE PRESS CONFERENCE STREAM FOR NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING’S WRESTLE KINGDOM 12 ON MONDAY, DEC. 11 AT 10pP/1aE

WHAT: New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is holding an online press conference from Tokyo for their biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 12, which takes place Thursday, Jan. 4 and premieres on AXS TV Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8pE/5pP.

WHO: Speakers will include NJPW wrestlers and executives to be announced.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. PT/1 a.m. ET

WHERE: Live for free on NJPWWorld.com.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Wrestle Kingdom 12 will feature six championship matches on the main card including IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. G1 CLIMAX 27 Tournament Champion Tetsuya Naito, and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White. For more details on the lineup, click here.

Wrestle Kingdom 12 streams live internationally on NJPW World Thursday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. in Tokyo/3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

AXS TV, the exclusive U.S. TV home for NJPW, will air a three-hour special from Wrestle Kingdom 12 on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8pE/5pP featuring the three IWGP championship matches from the event. For more details on AXS TV’s broadcast schedule, click here.