No DQ Stipulation Added To Elimination Chamber Match, Lana – Ronda Rousey

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Lana had some strong words about Ronda Rousey on Twitter:

— Per the McMahon Family, this Sunday’s duel between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin will now be a No Disqualification Match.

— After losing a Triple Threat Match that forces them to start the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville believe they won’t be at a disadvantage this Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR