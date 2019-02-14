No DQ Stipulation Added To Elimination Chamber Match, Lana – Ronda Rousey

– Lana had some strong words about Ronda Rousey on Twitter:

I would be thrilled if you took her place ! So overrated she is ! 🙄 I mean she claims to change the game yet she can’t bring ratings …. soooo ummm 🤔 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) February 14, 2019

She 💯 percent change the game in UFC but this is WWE and she hasn’t changed the game here — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) February 14, 2019

— Per the McMahon Family, this Sunday’s duel between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin will now be a No Disqualification Match.

— After losing a Triple Threat Match that forces them to start the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville believe they won’t be at a disadvantage this Sunday.