No Match Planned For The Undertaker At WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker may miss WrestleMania for the first time since 2000.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s tentative plans for WrestleMania 35 on April 7 don’t include “The Deadman.”

“Right now the proposed top of the card for WrestleMania does not include an Undertaker match this year. That could always change as we get closer to the event,” Meltzer wrote.

The Undertaker last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, partnering with Kane in a loss to Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Undertaker did not appear at WrestleMania 2000 due to injury. The only other WrestleMania he missed was in 1994, with the storyline explanation being that Yokozuna sealed him in a casket at the Royal Rumble with assistance from several wrestlers. In reality, he was given time off to allow a back injury to heal.