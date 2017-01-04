No Way Jose Pulled From NXT Takeover: Orlando Tonight
Published On 04/01/2017 | News
We noted earlier how WWE NXT did an angle at WrestleMania 33 Axxess that saw SAnitY attack No Way Jose ahead of tonight’s eight-person match at the “Takeover: Orlando” event.
It was announced on tonight’s Takeover pre-show that Jose has not been cleared to wrestle. They also aired video of Jose being taken away on a stretcher at Axxess.
NXT General Manager William Regal is allowing Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot the chance to find a partner or go against SAnitY in a 3-on-4 handicap match.
Below is video from the attack at Axxess:
The #Axxess #fiesta was OVER earlier today when #SAnitY brutally assaulted @WWENoWayJose! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Tuv6bXAMqQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2017