Non-Spoiler Match and Segment Preview For WWE SmackDown On New Year’s Day

Next Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE falls on New Year’s Day and it was filmed on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the matches and in-ring segments that took place.

The New Day’s New Year’s Celebration

Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe

Rusev celebrates his United States Championship victory with Lana

Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

John Cena and Becky Lynch in-ring segment

John Cena and Becky Lynch vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio vs. the winner of Hardy vs. Joe

(Fatal 5-Way Match to earn a WWE Championship Match against Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble)

