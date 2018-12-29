Non-Spoiler Match Listing For New Year’s Eve WWE RAW

WWE taped the following matches Friday night in Detroit, Michigan for this Monday’s New Year’s Eve episode of Raw.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad

Battle Royal to earn an Intercontinental Championship Match

(Participants are Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Zack Ryder, Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Konnor, Viktor, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Tyler Breeze, No Way Jose and Baron Corbin)

Dean Ambrose defending the Intercontinental Championship against Battle Royal winner

2-on-3 Handicap Match: Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

