WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Thursday, January 4th, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the non-spoiler matches for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai.

– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Lio Rush.

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Undisputed Era © vs. Roderick Strong and Aleister Black.

– Non-Title Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Kassius Ohno