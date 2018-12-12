Non-Spoiler Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the non-spoiler matches for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: EC3 vs. Bobby Fish.

– Tag Team Match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Mighty.

– Singles Match: Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzales.

– NXT North American Title Match: Ricochet © vs. TBA

WWE has yet to announce who Ricochet will face on this show but did send out the following teaser:

After requesting to defend his NXT North American Title when he returns to Full Sail Live this week on NXT TV, Ricochet is confirmed for action against a challenger handpicked by NXT General Manager William Regal. The One and Only declared that he’d face whomever NXT management can find for him, prompting Regal to tweet that he has “someone in mind.”

As the top authority figure in NXT, not to mention one of the most influential people in sports-entertainment, Regal’s contact list is no doubt overflowing with talented Superstars who’d knock down doors for an opportunity to challenge for the NXT North American crown. Now, just one question remains: Who will end up stepping toe-to-toe with Ricochet tonight on WWE Network?

