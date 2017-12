WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the non-spoiler matches for tonight’s show:

— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong

— NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fash vs. Eric Young and Killian Dain ©

— NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © vs. Sonya Deville.

— WWE UK Title Match: Pete Dunne © vs. Tyler Bate