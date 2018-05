WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live earlier today in London, England at the O2 Arena. Here are the non-spoiler matches for the show:

– The New Day vs. The Bar.

– Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Ric Constantino.

– Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles in a non-title match to earn the right to pick the stipulation for their match at MITB.