Non-Spoiler Matches For WWE Tribute To The Troops Special

WWE was in San Diego, CA on Tuesday night to tape this year’s Tribute to the Troops special that will air on the USA Network on Thursday, December 14th. Here are the confirmed matches:

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe.



—- Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James.



—- Singles Match: Charlotte vs. Ruby Riott.



— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The New Day and The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Rusev, and Aiden English



— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura, A.J. Styles, and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal.