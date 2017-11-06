Non-Spoiler Preview For Tonight’s WWE UK RAW

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s WWE RAW from Manchester, England:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz hosts MizTV with Kurt Angle

* Guitar on a Pole Match: Elias vs. Jason Jordan

* Asuka vs. a local enhancement talent

* Samoa Joe vs. Titus O’Neil

* Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore

* The Bar vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose with the titles on the line