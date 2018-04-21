Non-Title Match Added To ROH Bound By Honor Event

ROH issued the following:

Flip Gordon took the world by storm when he made his ROH debut nearly one year ago in Baltimore. Gordon has become an international star with recent victories over Adam Page, Shane Taylor, Scorpio Sky, and a huge win over two of the premier Junior Heavyweights in his first appearance in Japan, defeating KUSHIDA and pinning Hiromu Takahashi in a triple threat bout at Honor Rising! Gordon has seen his stock rise, co-winning a battle royal and then defeating Taylor to earn a ROH World Television Title shot!



Gordon could see his stock rise once again when he challenges the ROH World Champion Dalton Castle at Bound By Honor in West Palm Beach in a non-title, Proving Ground Match where Gordon earns a ROH World Title shot should he survive Castle!



PROVING GROUND MATCH – NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE (IF CHAMPION) vs. FLIP GORDON



Gordon, who has a shot at the ROH World Television Championship on a future episode of ROH Wrestling Television, can earn himself a shot at the ROH World Championship if he can last with the ROH World Champion! Proving Ground rules stipulate that the challenger can earn a ROH World Championship shot if they defeat or last the entirety of the time limit with the champion. If Gordon can win, he will add to his rapidly growing list of championship opportunities!



The current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle will compete against Gordon in his first singles match following his ROH World Championship defense against “The Villain” Marty Scurll at Supercard of Honor! Castle is at the top of his game and has been maintaining a whirlwind schedule of international defenses that have taken him across the US and the world, defending his title against stars like Jay Lethal, Punishment Martinez, Scurll, and in places like Japan and Germany!



Gordon and Castle are first time opponents one-on-one, with Gordon needing to out-quick Castle and evade his strength. The Kalispell, MT native enters West Palm Beach with everything to gain and may have the opportunity to earn a second championship opportunity! Flip could enter the match the ROH World Television Champion as this match will take place following his opportunity at the winner of Kenny King vs. Silas Young at Steel City Excellence! This Proving Ground match will stream LIVE for all HonorClub members and you don’t want to miss it!



On Friday, April 27, Ring of Honor makes its debut in West Palm Beach when Bound by Honor – West Palm Beach descends upon the West Palm Beach Convention Center! HonorClub members will be able to stream this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the debut of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in West Palm Beach!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – WEST PALM BEACH

FRIDAY, APRIL 27TH BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

WEST PALM BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

650 OKEECHOBEE BLVD

33401 WEST PALM BEACH , FL



ALREADY SIGNED

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE) (IF CHAMPIONS) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)



PROVING GROUND MATCH – NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE (IF CHAMPION) vs. FLIP GORDON



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

JAY LETHAL vs. ONE-THIRD OF THE CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SCORPIO SKY



SIGNED TO COMPETE

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT CO-HOLDERS OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIANS)

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

ADAM PAGE

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

BULLY RAY

SILAS YOUNG & THE BEER CITY BRUISER

CHEESEBURGER

SHANE TAYLOR

JOSH WOODS

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)

PLUS THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTION