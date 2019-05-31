Noteworthy Stats About WWE Stars Not Being Used

Reddit user WaitingOnNetwork noted the following:

WWE currently have 56 wrestlers employed on their main two shows who haven’t wrestled a TV match in the last two weeks

The 24/7 championship scramble has been counted as a match, as have any of the title changes. Wrestlers chasing the champion backstage have not been included

Only 7 of the 56 wrestlers are injured

07.04.19 was the date of Wrestlemania 35. 19 people on the list last appeared then, mostly in the battle royals

I’m not implying anything, just thought it was interesting that so many people aren’t being used right now