Nude Photos and Video Of Paige Leaked Online, Paige Comments On Photos and Video Leaking

WWE star Paige has been the victim of an online hacking strike in which the Cloud accounts of various celebrities were compromised. There are pages on both Reddit and Twitter that have published various nude photos and videos of a person that appears to be Paige.

Photos and videos are believed to be from sex tapes she made with her then boyfriend, former WWE Star Brad Maddox. One video which leaked online features Paige, current WWE Star Xavier Woods and Maddox in a threesome.

The apparent hack comes days after photos of several female celebrities, including Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, were stolen and posted online. Watson is already planning legal action over the stolen photos. It is not known if Paige was a part of that hack.

Paige and her mother commented on the situation. Here is what Paige said:

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Paige’s mother also said the following: