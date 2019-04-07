Numerous Fans Threaten To Kill Bret Hart Attacker

A fan jumped the barrier and tackled Bret Hart in the ring during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Hart, who was accepting induction for the second time — as one-half of The Hart Foundation with the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart — was speaking inside the ring alongside Natalya when a fan tackled him from behind.

The WWE Network feed of the ceremony went to black for a few moments while the fan was subdued by a large group and removed from the ring.

Video of the incident appeared to show former UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, who is the husband of WWE Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey, and Dash Wilder among the group that swarmed the ring to protect Hart. Browne could be seen pulling the fan away and throwing several punches at him while on the ground.

