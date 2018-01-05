NWA Champion Set To Appear At Upcoming Primal Conflict Wrestling Event

On Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death in Sewell, NJ, Nick Aldis made history by defeating Tim Storm to become the new NWA World Champion.



Etching his name in history alongside the names of legends like Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Terry Funk, Aldis determined to make his reign the defining reign of his Generation. The NWA is now owned and backed by Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan and is poised to make the “Ten Pounds of Gold” mean more than it has in a long time.



Primal Conflict Wrestling is proud to host an athlete the caliber of NWA World Champion Nick Aldis!



Primal Conflict Wrestling presents “Holy War”, presented by: Pop’s Barbeque & Sauces, Regional Bonding; on Friday, January 19, with VIP Meet & Greet at 6pm , Doors Open at

6:30pm for General Admission, and a 7:30 pm Bell Time



Harpers Ferry KOA

343 Campground Road

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia



Primal Conflict Wrestling Champion KEN DIXON vs. DIRTY MONEY



Also In Action:

– Former TNA World Champion NICK ALDIS (aka Magnus)

-Primal Conflict Wrestling Television Champion NAPALM

-Primal Conflict Wrestling Tag Team Champions LOGAN EASTON

LAROUX & “The Reason” C.A. ELLIOT

– “The New Age Plague” GORY

– “The Polynesian Powerhouse” NUI TOFIGA

– PUNK ROCK ALL-STARS

– MUSTAFA AZIZ

– SEAN STUDD

and many more!



Ticket Info:

VIP Front Row- $25 In Advance;

VIP Second Row- $20 In Advance;

General Admission -$15 In Advance;



* All Tickets $5 more at the door

** There is an additional charge for photographs and

autographs, as set by individual talents.



Advance Tickets on sale NOW at

www.primalconflictwrestling.com



