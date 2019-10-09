NWA Powerrr Premiere Praised By Top Names

The first episode of NWA Powerrr premiered on YouTube last night and was praised by several top names in the wrestling industry:
Congrats Jim, the boys, crew etc. Stumbled across this show last night and enjoyed it. I grew up in territories and started my career at channel 5 in Memphis so I have a lot of love/respect for small scale, crowd tv shows. Cool vintage feel. Keep working hard boys. Rock
Really enjoyed the first episode of #NWAPowerrr
All talent did a great job!!
Good character development and storytelling.
Give it a watch and let me know what ya think.@BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/kpQsiXWDuT
Checking out #NWAPowerrr on YouTube right now. Really fun throwback presentation. Old school in a good way.
👏👏👏
