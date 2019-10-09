NWA Powerrr Premiere Praised By Top Names

The first episode of NWA Powerrr premiered on YouTube last night and was praised by several top names in the wrestling industry:

Congrats Jim, the boys, crew etc. Stumbled across this show last night and enjoyed it. I grew up in territories and started my career at channel 5 in Memphis so I have a lot of love/respect for small scale, crowd tv shows. Cool vintage feel. Keep working hard boys. Rock — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 9, 2019

Really enjoyed the first episode of #NWAPowerrr All talent did a great job!! Good character development and storytelling. Give it a watch and let me know what ya think.@BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/kpQsiXWDuT — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 9, 2019