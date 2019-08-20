NXT Creative Changing?, Mauro Ranallo Addresses His Future

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Mauro Ranallo addressed his future with the NXT brand now that the weekly shows are going to be live on the USA Network every week:

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted that Triple H will continue to run the NXT brand on the USA Network:

“Sources tell us despite speculation, the current plan is for NXT to remain as the same show it’s been for years and that moving to USA Network was only done to get more eyes on the product.”

