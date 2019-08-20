NXT Creative Changing?, Mauro Ranallo Addresses His Future

– Mauro Ranallo addressed his future with the NXT brand now that the weekly shows are going to be live on the USA Network every week:

One more time for the kids in the back (& because Twitter can never take things at face value) I WILL BE ANNOUNCING @WWENXT ON @USA_Network EVERY WEDNESDAY AT @FullSail Now back to your regularly scheduled trol-I mean tweeting.😎❤️🙏🏻 #NXTOnUSA — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 20, 2019

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted that Triple H will continue to run the NXT brand on the USA Network:

“Sources tell us despite speculation, the current plan is for NXT to remain as the same show it’s been for years and that moving to USA Network was only done to get more eyes on the product.”