NXT DVD First Look On The WWE Network, WWE Top 10 Video, The Rock – Under Armour Teaser

– Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstar mayhem with musical instruments.

– A thirty-minute First Look for the “WWE NXT: From Secret to Sensation” DVD will air this coming Thursday on the WWE Network. It will air at 5pm and 10pm EST on the live stream. The DVD hits stores on November 14th but you can pre-order it via Amazon at this link.

– The Rock will be dropping another line of apparel with Under Armour this Thursday. He’s calling it their most badass line of 2017. Below is a teaser: