NXT Preview For Tonight, Bobby Roode Comments On SmackDown Debut, 205 Live Fallout

– Last night’s WWE 205 Live episode saw Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander defeat Tony Nese and Drew Gulak in the opening match. In the video above, Nese interrupts Dasha Fuentes’ interview with the winners backstage. Nese asks Cedric what his problem is and says he didn’t lose, the people of Brooklyn lost an opportunity to see him show off his abs. Cedric suggests a fight but Nese leaves and tells Cedric to continue being jealous. It looks like Cedric vs. Nese will take place on next week’s episode.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature highlights from Saturday’s “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event along with matches taped at the Barclays Center before Takeover began. The following matches were taped:

* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

* Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Logan

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

– New SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode tweeted the following after defeating Aiden English in his main roster debut on last night’s show from Brooklyn. Roode also responded to the congratulatory photo that Triple H tweeted: