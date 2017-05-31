News For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Naomi Says Money In The Bank Is Bittersweet (Video), Fans On The Shield

– As noted, the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match will take place at the June 18th MITB pay-per-view from St. Louis with Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch.

In the Fallout video above, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi talks to Dasha Fuentes about the historic match. Naomi says she would love to be a part of the match as it’s one she’s always wanted to work but she is the champion and she’s still waiting to find out who her #1 contender is. She says it’s bittersweet. Regarding a potential cash-in, Naomi says someone will have to catch her when she’s down and vulnerable but that’s not happening.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would rather see The Shield get back together or fight each other. As of this writing, 84% voted, “I want to see The Shield running roughshod over WWE again.” The rest went with, “I love The Shield, but Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are at their best when fighting each other.”

– WWE NXT taped the following for tonight’s episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa appears

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Cezar Bononi

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Danny Burch

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Celebration”

* Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe