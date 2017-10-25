NXT Preview For Tonight, John Cena Gym Video, Baron Corbin On Sin Cara (Video)

– As noted, Sin Cara picked up another non-title win over WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin on last night’s SmackDown. In the video above, Corbin says Cara won the lottery and got lucky last week but he tried to cash in the ticket this week and paid for it. Corbin says he’s still US Champion and nothing has changed. He brags on running wild on RAW this week and says he does what he wants, when he wants. Corbin says Cara was helped out by two referees and couldn’t stand on his own. Corbin doesn’t consider that a loss, he calls that a beating.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

* Women’s Battle Royal to fill the final “Takeover: WarGames” Fatal 4 Way spot

* Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Roderick Strong

– Below is a new clip of John Cena in the gym, which he tweeted out during last night’s SmackDown: