NXT Preview For Tonight, Kane’s Birthday, Lana Total Divas Preview Clip
Published On 04/26/2017 | News
– Above is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Lana undergoing a traditional Bulgarian christening at a Greek Orthodox Church.
– Kane turns 50 years old today while former WCW star and MMA legend Tank Abbott turns 51, former TNA star The Amazing Red turns 34.
– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
* Aleister Black vs. Kona Reeves
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher
* Appearances by Nikki Cross, Ruby Riot and others