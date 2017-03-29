NXT Preview For Tonight, Mojo Rawley Talks Andre Memorial Battle Royal, Michael “PS” Hayes

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE SmackDown features Mojo Rawley talking to Dasha Fuentes after the 10-man tag team win. Mojo says it’s all about momentum and he finally feels like the wheels are starting to turn for him after all these years. Mojo says he couldn’t ask for a better time because his first WrestleMania is on Sunday and he has the chance to do something special in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes turns 58 years old today.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT, the go-home episode before “Takeover: Orlando” this weekend:

* Loser Leaves NXT: Kassius Ohno vs. Elias Samson

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic vs. Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun

* Dash Wilder vs. Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Akam