NXT Preview For Tonight, Pete Dunne’s Theme, William Regal – Yuji Nagata Photo

– As seen above, WWE Music has released the “Bruiserweight” theme song for new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature matches taped before “Takeover: Chicago” this past Saturday night at the Allstate Arena. Matches include Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins, “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark vs. an enhancement talent and Wesley Blake vs. Drew McIntyre.

– As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal is currently in Japan until early June to scout talents for the company. Here he is catching up with former WCW star and Japanese legend Yuji Nagata: