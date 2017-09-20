NXT Preview For Tonight’s Episode, Natalya Says She’s Not A Crazy Cat Lady, Kofi Kingston Games

– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE seamster Mikaze are playing a new Gamer Gauntlet Best of 3 series for the “UpUpDownDown” channel with the loser being forced to drink an entire cup of pure lemon juice. Above is the first video in the series with Tekken 7 gameplay.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli

* Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair

* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

* Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (w/Adam Cole) vs. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate

