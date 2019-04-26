NXT Referee Suffered A Broken Leg At Thursday’s Live Event (Photos and Video)

NXT referee Tom Castor broke his leg at Thursday night’s WWE NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is according to fellow referee Drake Wuertz, who said on Twitter that Castor broke his leg during the main event (between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze).

“Please say a prayer for my brother @tomcastorWWE. He broke his leg in the line of duty tonight during the main event of #NXTOmaha. When he was on the stretcher he squeezed my hand and proudly said “Drake I Love the Business”. We love you Tom!” Wuertz wrote.

Footage of the match shows Wuertz signaling for medical assistance while Castor lay helpless in the ring. Castor was, however, able to finish the match as he made the three-count while Dream pinned Breeze.

That moment you realize your town is cursed. 2 leg injuries in 1 night #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/jz1RB8Ymyk — Michael Davis (@TheRealMikeD23) April 26, 2019

Here are photos of Castor after breaking his leg.

@WWE @WWENXT @TripleH you guys need to give this ref a raise ! Broke his leg and still went on with the show and counted out Tyler Breeze #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/4ZXgZWWUGc — Riley Pentecost (@Steelerpent) April 26, 2019