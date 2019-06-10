NXT Star Comes To The Defense Of Vince McMahon

In a series of Instagram stories, Velveteen Dream defended Vince McMahon from the recent criticism of the WWE product…

“Let’s play a game

Is it fair to critique Vince? I mean after all WWE is a form of entertainment. You do know WWE is a TV show?

Right?!?! WWE is a TV show put on cable and Network TV. By who you ask? Answer: Vince McMahon

Evil Boss (On Screen) & Director of his TV show’s (Off Screen)

Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live, etc…

George Lucas directed Star Wars. Vince McMahon directs Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live and he’s directed everything else you’ve watched from WWE over the last 40 years. Yes John I am sure.

Point is: When TV sucks it’s because of the actors and entertainers and stunt men FAILED to entertain you.

Vince can write ALL DAY it’s your ‘favorites’ that have to make it entertaining.

Star Wars was great in the 90’s too! The new ones suck because the new actors SUCK. And yes this is still a WWE thread.

Game over. I meant dream over.”