NXT Star Could Be Returning To In-Ring Action Soon

Tommaso Ciampa suffered an injury injury at an NXT live event earlier this year in Highland Heights, KY. Despite the injury, Ciampa wrestled at NXT Takeover: Chicago against Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match. Post-match, he attacked his tag team partner Johnny Gargano.

After the match, Ciampa attacked Gargano. It was later revealed that Ciampa had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and his surgery was successful.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on Twitter recently that Ciampa would be able to return to in-ring action as early as NXT Takeover: Philadelphia which takes place in January. Although he did not give an exact for his return, Meltzer added that his return would be soon.