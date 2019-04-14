NXT Star Deletes Twitter Account After Controversial Tweet

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic deleted his Twitter account on Thursday after posting an in-character tweet in which he tagged United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A Twitter user screengrabbed and tweeted Dijakovic’s tweet before he deleted his account.

Dijakovic’s tweet stems from a gimmick he introduced at Wednesday’s NXT television tapings where he discussed his family immigrating to the United States. Dijakovic said he’s driven by that and wants Velveteen Dream’s NXT North American Championship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR