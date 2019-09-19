NXT Star Responds To Kenny Omega, Bianca Belair Comments On New Era

– As previously noted, Kenny Omega did an interview and talked about how AEW has “real” stars compared to NXT.

NXT star Dominik Dijakovic responded to Omega with the following on social media:

“Hey Kenny Omega, remember when my match with Keith Lee embarrassed yours on your PWG homecoming weekend of BOLA 2017? Tune in this Wednesday to NXT TV on USA at 8pm so two developmental guys can show a real star how it’s done, again.”

– In an interview with ChannelGuideMag.com, Bianca Belair talked about the new era of NXT on the USA Network:

“I don’t think there has been much that is different than before. Although NXT was known as a developmental brand. The main goal before was to get to Raw and SmackDown, so the whole point of getting to NXT was to prepare us. The call could come at any time. The term we used to use was ‘getting called up.’ That phone call could have happened at any time. So, the whole point here was to always be ready. We’re ready. We’ve been preparing for this since day one. Now that NXT is the third brand and not the developmental brand, we are a brand that can stand on its own. We’re ready and will keep doing what we’ve always been doing.”