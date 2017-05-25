NXT Star Returns From Injury, Zack Ryder Update From WWE PC, WWE Memorial Day Video

– WWE went ahead and posted their video tribute for Memorial Day, as seen above. Monday’s Memorial Day edition of RAW will take place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC with Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins as the top matches going into Extreme Rules. The video from WWE features lines from John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Nia Jax and others.

– Ember Moon made her return to action at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University in a match against Peyton Royce. It looks like the match will air on the June 14th NXT episode. WWE announced earlier this month that Ember was being pulled from the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way at “Takeover: Chicago” due to a shoulder injury. Asuka ended up retaining her title in that match this past Saturday, which was a Triple Threat with Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross. There were rumors going around that Ember would need 6 months away from the ring to recover but WWE’s website has noted since first announcing the injury that she would be out of action for 4-5 weeks.

– Zack Ryder continues to train in the ring at the WWE Performance Center after being out of action with a knee injury since December. It was reported then that he would need 4-9 months before returning to the ring. He’s noted on Twitter that training partners include NXT Superstars Buddy Murphy and Oney Lorcan.

Ryder tweeted the following today and noted that he just hit the Rough Ryder for the first time since suffering the injury: