NXT Star To Be Called Up To Main Roster, Alexa Bliss On Her Transformation Since NXT

— Alexa Bliss’ transformation from “glitter” to “Goddess” is the subject of the latest edition of WWE Then & Now.

Bliss reflects on her first day in WWE (as a member of NXT) and how she’s greatly exceeded her own expectations.

— Kairi Sane should be joining the main roster in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer in today’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sane is on WWE’s list of call-ups to the main roster.

“Sane would be as good a worker as anyone,” Meltzer wrote. “Sane’s size will work against her, but she’s the type of worker who can both go and play a babyface character that always gets over.”