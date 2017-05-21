Jim Ross On Calling Match At Takeover (Video), NXT Star Tweets Authors Of Pain, NXT Tapings

– Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talking to Kayla Braxton after he and Nigel McGuinness called Pete Dunne’s WWE UK Title win over Tyler Bate at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” last night. Ross says it felt great to be in front of the crowd and it’s always great to be back in the Allstate Arena and in Chicago. Ross praised Dunne and Bate, calling them well-conditioned athletes. He’s impressed by Bate and was shocked by Dunne winning. Ross says the UK scene is loaded with great stars that we hopefully will be seeing in the future.

– With next Wednesday’s NXT TV episode taped before Takeover hit the air last night, the next set of TV tapings listed on the NXT tickets website are the Full Sail University tapings on Thursday, May 25th. The next tapings after that are scheduled for Friday, June 23rd at Full Sail but it’s possible that they will tape some matches during the UK tour and at the Download Festival in early June.

– We recently noted how NXT officials were planning a slow-build to “Heavy Machinery” Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Tucker tweeted the following to Akam and Rezar after they retained over DIY in the Takeover Ladder Match main event last night: