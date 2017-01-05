Drew McIntyre Going On Tour, NXT Stars Rep Hockey Teams For Brawl (Video), WWE Stock

– Above is video from the weekend WWE NXT live event near St. Louis as Tye Dillinger represented the St. Louis Blues and NXT Champion Bobby Roode represented the Nashville Predators for a NHL-style hockey brawl.

– WWE stock was down 0.14% today, closing at $21.40 per share. Today’s high was $21.60 and the low was $21.33.

– From his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, Drew McIntyre posted the following video to announce that he will be working the NXT tour of the UK and Scotland in June.